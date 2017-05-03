Reading advice to my younger self

There are many wonderful and weird books in the world that you will love to read — more than you realize, always more than you realize — so you don’t need to waste your time on any book that doesn’t do it for you. Learn to stop reading books you don’t like. Read for love.

Feel free to count how many books you’ve read, but don’t think about those numbers except in retrospect. Avoid all those who treat reading as a competition or a tool for domination. And for goodness sake, don’t be one of those people.

Discipline yourself to annotate your books and preserve your annotations, especially passages of beautiful writing and striking ideas. You will cherish those records more with every year.

Follow every passing enthusiasm: you want to read about photography, frogs, walking? A horror novel, a mystery, a romance? A massive 2000-page history of Prussia, or a novelette of less than 100-pages? Just do it. Enthusiasm is the oil in the gears of erudition. Don’t grind, glide.

Resist the temptation to become a slavish devotee of any single writer, to stake them out like your personal property, or pee on them like a possessive dog (metaphorically speaking). Texts are commons. Life is short, art long, and you’re always a pilgrim through the commons, never a burgher, much less an encloser.

Learn to talk and write about books, then cultivate friends who like such talk and commit yourself to venues that will publish such texts. It will change the way you read, for the better. You will notice different things: you will learn to summarize, and therefore to notice wholes; you will learn to quote, and therefore to notice high points; you will learn to compare, and therefore to notice influences, patterns, motifs, styles.

Overcome any fear of scholarship and scholarly apparatuses. When in the grip of enthusiasm for a book, a writer, a topic, consult dictionaries and encyclopedias, scholarly articles and bibliographies. Your enthusiasm will guide you through the cant and mystification, and buried in the scholarship are secret ligaments of cultural history.

Don’t write in library books. And if you have to, use a pencil, and very carefully efface yourself from its pages before you return the book.

Do acquaint yourself with every library in your vicinity. Cities have libraries. Universities have libraries. Churches have libraries. Many scholars, teachers, and intellectuals have personal libraries they are keen to share with other genuine bibliophiles. The internet nurtures many libraries, overt and hidden. Learn where the books are.

Keep a journal, but don’t write about yourself. (If you want to write about yourself, keep a different journal.) Keep a reader’s journal.

Preserve extended reading time every day, and make it known that this time belongs to you. At least three hours every day. Plan your life around it.

As soon as it’s feasible, wherever you live, cultivate a reading nook. A comfortable chair, an enclosed space, a door that can close, a quiet room.

Learn to read poetry, intricate prose, and snaking argumentation slowly. Learn to savor and to snack.

Since you’re given to wanderlust and fernweh, don’t amass large quantities of physical books, never own more than you can take with you. And make those few you do own the precious few you read and reread and write in like strange notebooks. Buy books — and give them away when you’re done, or donate them to a school.

When people learn you like to read and begin to gift you horrible books, remember that you are not under any obligation to read the books people force on you.