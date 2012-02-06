Reading Log

[I]f it is a book, do not leave it without being able to sum it up and to estimate its value. —Antonin Sertillanges

What follows is a log of each book I’ve read in its entirety since April 2017. I tend to update it in chunks, so it’s usually a few weeks out of date.

*

May 2017

Things Fall Apart, by Chinua Achebe. Story of the life of an Igbo man and the devastation wrought in his community by the coming of white people and especially their missionaries; also, perhaps the most well-known book in modern African literature.

Drawn and Quartered, by E.M. Cioran. Yet another collection of aphorisms by the Romanian-French nihilist: not my favorite of his collections.

Karl Marx, by Francis Wheen. An extremely gossipy, but highly readable biography, all but worthless on Marx’s intellectual life and theoretical contributions to social theory, economics, and philosophy, but very entertaining on his personal foibles and the more amusing incidents in his life and politicking.

An Unnecessary Woman, by Rabih Alameddine. An old, isolated Beiruti woman, with a lifetime of avid reading and secret translating behind her, reflects on her life and attempts to determine whether it has mattered: a beautiful, beautiful story.

The Narrow Road to Oku, by Bashō. A haiku master makes a long journey by foot, visiting places famous from other poems, and commemorating his own experiences and impressions, one of the classics of Japanese literature.

*

April 2017

How to Make a Living as a Writer, by James Scott Bell. Useful advice about the business of writing.

Words Are My Matter, by Ursula K. Le Guin. Latest collected non-fiction: half uninspiring transcribed speeches; half excellent literary journalism, mostly book reviews republished from the Guardian.

A Slip of the Keyboard: Collected Nonfiction, by Terry Pratchett. Almost entirely uninspiring transcribed speeches, and then, unexpectedly, several interesting editorials critiquing the NHS and advocating a right to physician assisted suicide.

Unseen Academicals, by Terry Pratchett. Rollicking satire-adventure, this time including a send-up of sports partisanship and a clever reworking of Romeo and Juliet.

Flame Into Being, Anthony Burgess. Well-told but unoriginal biography of D.H. Lawrence by my Burgess, my favorite hack journalist and one of the 20th C.’s great novelists: always worth reading one great writer on another.

Devil in a Blue Dress, by Walter Mosley. The first of his Easy Rawlins’ mysteries, a powerful evocation of what it was like to be a black man in LA in the 1940s, and a great example of noir detective fiction — can’t wait to read the rest.

This Year You Write Your Novel, by Walter Mosley. His slim contribution to the expansive genre of practical rhetoric for storytellers; nothing to original, except for the advice to record your entire manuscript to edit by ear.

The Fifth Season, by N.K. Jemisen. Extremely original epic fantasy, based on some really interesting geological world-building, and narrative structured in a very fun time-layered way.

Octavia E. Butler, by Gerry Canavan. A literary critical biography of the great writer of speculative fiction, based on original scholarship in her extensive literary remains.

Pandemonium, by Daryl Gregory. Alternative history speculative fiction about a 20th century America in which either a set of demons have begun serially possessing people or Jungian archetypes are manifesting in people’s psyches in strange ways.

A Month in the Country, by J.L. Carr. Deeply moving and brilliantly written novella about a young World War I vet who goes to the English countryside for a summer to restore the wall painting in a church.

Shyness and Dignity, by Dag Solstad. A novella about a high school teacher of Norwegian literature, his disdainful uncaring students, and his former best-friend, a precocious philosopher who flamed out and left his wife behind to be cared for by the teacher.

The Opposite House, by Helen Oyeyimi. The story of a young Nigerian-Cuban-British immigrant, embarking on her first pregnancy, intertwined with an urban fantasy retelling of some myths from the Santería religion.

2000 to 10000, by Rachel Aaron. A guide to planning and writing stories more efficiently.

Bird Sense, by Tim Birkhead. A summary of what we know about the sense birds use, and the story of how we came by that information, based on Birkhead’s lifetime of research into the subject.

From Where You Dream, by Robert Olen Butler. An application of Stanislavski’s method acting to the art of writing stories, a practical guide to enlisting the unconscious in the story-writing process.

Half a King, by Joe Abercrombie. Grimdark viking revenge story.