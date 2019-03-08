Traveling Light

Early in 2018, I left Boston for an experiment in living. For five years I had been hunkered down earning my PhD in philosophy, lecturing as an adjunct, and book reviewing on the side; but now, with my partner, I would become a fulltime freelance writer and nomadic traveler.

We got rid of everything we owned except what we could carry in one bag each. (I disposed of all my books and most of my clothes, my furniture and cooking things, sentimental knickknacks and accumulated files.) For the next six months we lived frugally around Europe and the UK, seldom remaining in one city for more than a few weeks, then taking a bus or train to the next. It was great. With fewer possessions, I grew less anxious, and as we moved through the world, listening to unfamiliar languages, walking unfamiliar streets, adapting to unfamiliar social forms, I felt my consciousness uncurling from the academic foetal position to drink in the world around me.

But then, in December of 2018, we realized it was unsustainable. It was not financially unsustainable, in fact it was cheaper slow-traveling than it had been living in Boston. It was not socially unsustainable, because correspondence and skype and the fact that I live and travel with my best friend kept me from loneliness. No, it was unsustainable because I discovered that I lacked a virtue I thought I possessed.

For the first time in my life, during those months, I experienced writer’s block. It snuck up on me. In the Boston years, I’d written a dissertation, turned out many a piece of literary journalism in my spare time, run the gauntlet of Clarion West’s story-a-week writing workshop, kept copious daily journals and philosophical notebooks, maintained an even more copious correspondence, and juggled the production of essays and lectures and administrative reports. Freelance writing seemed like it would be, if anything, a less verbally taxing life. I was sure I could handle it. I was wrong. My fountain of words did not survive travel.

There’s nothing like instability to destroy your self concept. As the scene around me changed again and again, I felt myself becoming psychologically thinner, the contents of my personality growing as sparse as the contents of my bag, until I felt like nothing but an eye staring at a kaleidoscope. I struggled each morning to remember who I was and what I wanted and what I had to do that day, robbed of these certainties by the sense that I was a stranger in the eyes of the people around me, an oddity, a highly visible linguistic and social minority who did not, properly, belong. I found, in this state of disorientation, that I had no habits to fall back on. All my apparent diligence had been sustained by an invisible scaffolding of institution and routine and immediate social pressure.

So we have returned to Boston with the intention of staying put until I fix myself. As soon as I’m sure I can handle the writerly part of being a nomadic writer, we’ll try again.

In January and February of this year, I tried all manner of quotas and timers, searching for some daily measure of writing productivity that could serve as the fulcrum for the discontinuous daily schedule of a traveler. I tried adhering to a word count, completing a certain number of “pomodoros” each day, making myself accountable to report my work by email to friends, gamifying and visualizing and bribing and punishing. I confess that I even found myself dipping into the odd self-help book in desperation.

Nothing worked. I began to feel as if I had lost myself somewhere between Vienna and Trieste, and the memory of my old prolific, diligent self was a lie. Then, happily, I remembered the emergency measures I had resorted to when writing my dissertation.

For various reasons, I wrote the dissertation, in 2017, very fast, scrambling in one month from a pile of disorganized notes to a defensible monograph. I had made myself rise early each morning and write for four hours. I was not allowed to eat, or speak to anyone, or use the internet, until I’d completed those four hours of concentrated, unbroken writing. Then I could do anything I wanted. It was hard but it worked. Something about going straight from dreaming to writing, or something about the clarity of the fasted state (and the motivating promise of food), or something about the mental silence of a consciousness yet unpolluted by other voices, or a combination of all these things, enabled me to finish the job. Yet as soon as I finished writing the dissertation, I abandoned the practice.

What if, I asked myself three weeks ago, I bring to the writing career I want to have the same urgency I brought to my dissertation? I’ve re-implemented the system. And, guess what, it still works. In the last three weeks, I’ve written more than I did in the entire six months of travel.

But I have to test it, to prove it, to turn it from an emergency measure into a habit. Nearly a quarter through the year, I’ve finally got my resolution for 2019. Using this rediscovered writing practice of mine, I want to complete 52 separate texts, intended for publication. That should be enough reps to turn an emergency measure into a habit, don’t you think? As soon as I reach my goal, we will leave again for parts unknown. There’s something invigorating about having this kind of linear, measurable objective, about knowing this kind of tantalizing reward lies at the end of it. I even feel a spontaneous urge to get off social media, give up meat and alcohol, and start meditating: to avoid, like some kind of literary monk, everything which distracts me from the contemplation of my goal.