The Week’s Reading

I’d hoped to be reading Primo Levi this week, and I put a hold request into my library for the lovely 3-volume set of his collected works, but I didn’t get it in time. It’s fine, because Pankaj Mishra’s The Ruins of Empire put me on a rabbit trail about Asian history, so I’ve decided to read Peter Frankopan’s The Silk Roads this week. And then, as I was walking to the library today, I saw an Elvis impersonator hip-swiveling on a park bandstand, as part of a local Pride celebration, and then a copy of Peter Guralnick’s biography, Last Train to Memphis caught my eye on the shelves. Look, I’m not going to ignore that kind of synchronicity. So I’ve ended up with just two thick books to take me through the week. Asia and Elvis, courtesy of two Peters.

Library book haul. 6.15.19.