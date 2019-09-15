The Tyranny of Real Contexts

I am often bemused by how the quality of my writing depends upon its intended destination. I can never blog, for example, with the incisiveness and grace that (I think) I bring to my essays for magazines; but I don’t really expend more effort writing for magazines. I just write better for them than I do for my blog. No, the difference is not editors — what I write for magazines is better than what I write here even before the editors get at it. The same is true of my emails. To friends who write me beautiful, graceful emails, I write responses that rise to the occasion. To friends who write me unpunctuated monologues I am incapable of replying with grace. Why do real contexts exercise such a tyranny over my rhetorical capacities? I wish I understood it. Do any of you also find this to be true of yourselves?