The Tyranny of Real Contexts

I am often bemused by how the quality of my writing depends upon its intended destination. I can never blog, for example, with the incisiveness and grace that (I think) I bring to my essays for magazines; but I don’t really expend more effort writing for magazines. I just write better for them than I do for my blog. No, the difference is not editors — what I write for magazines is better than what I write here even before the editors get at it. The same is true of my emails. To friends who write me beautiful, graceful emails, I write responses that rise to the occasion. To friends who write me unpunctuated monologues I am incapable of replying with grace. Why do real contexts exercise such a tyranny over my rhetorical capacities? I wish I understood it. Do any of you also find this to be true of yourselves?
It sounds like you write out of responsiveness even when you are responding only to the medium, instinctually behaving as if you are carrying on a conversation, which for most people involves adapting yourself to what you consider appropriate for the audience. Sometimes we discover through our responses what we seem to consider appropriate for our audience and don’t entirely consciously agree! But it’s hard to change the form of our responsiveness, it’s so instinctive. I haven’t got experience of writing for that many contexts, but I definitely notice my motivation falls when for some reason I’m writing for a reader whose response I’m not excited for, even if I’m just as invested in the piece of writing in itself. It’s different if I’m writing something I’m not expecting people to read at all.
What you say feels true to me. Responsiveness…
I like your blog, by the way, so clean and to the point and interesting.