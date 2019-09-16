Expensive People, by Joyce Carol Oates

Richard murdered one of his parents when he was eleven, and now, eighteen, he is writing a memoir to tell us why and how he did it. As soon as he’s finished writing he’s going to kill himself, too.

That’s the conceit of Joyce Carol Oates’s third (published) novel. It’s the earliest of her novels I’ve read; it was published in 1968. I surprised myself by quite liking it. As I’ve mentioned before, Oates the novelist has never worked for me as do Oates the short story writer and Oates the diarist. But I like those other versions of her so much that I keep soldiering on through her novels anyway. This one was pretty good, I thought.

Oates does the inevitable post-Lolita thing of equipping her anti-hero with a baroque prose style and a finicky interest in narrative aesthetics. One whole chapter is an aside on Richard’s philosophy of style. Another imagines how various publications will review Expensive People. Between every two narrative chapters intrudes some divagation of this nature, and the in-story explanation is that Richard is putting off finishing his book so he can put off killing himself. I mean, I sympathize; but at the same time — get on with it Richard. Apart from this overdone affectation, I admired the construction of the novel.

Like virtually every story by Joyce Carol Oates, Expensive People has unflagging narrative momentum. Sometimes people dismiss her readability by saying it is just a result of her frequently sensational subject matter — but let’s be real: plenty of books with sensational subject matter are as boring as drill bits. To make it more intriguing, she combines narrative momentum with non-standard narrative shapes. I really like this combination; in fact, I envy it. Often her stories are constructed around a series of images, rather than around the Aristotelian reversals and revelations of the typical plot. But somehow she retains the pneumatic effects of suspense, mystery, intrigue, and anticipation. In this case, the narrator’s first words telescope the climax: he is a murderer. There’s actually very little I didn’t know about what would happen in the story by the end of the second chapter — but it didn’t matter. The book sucked me in like a vacuum nozzle hoovering up a cotton ball.

I have tried to explain this effect to myself. I concluded, somewhat surprisingly, that it’s largely due to the structure of her paragraphs.

In Expensive People, many of the paragraphs use the same pattern. They begin with (1) an easily visualizable sentence describing a physical event or object, appropriate to the scene. Richard’s voice then quickly turns from this action/image to (2) a reflection about what the action or image shows, in his opinion, about the characters involved in it. Then, through a (3) rhetorical segue of frenzied emphasis, the point he is making reminds him of (4) something else, to which he alludes and (5) then backs away from, creating a little hook of anticipation for something to be revealed later in the story. Here’s an example, numbered (by me) according to this schema:

[1] If [her bougie dinner party guests] ever mentioned [my mother’s] writing she would raise one lovely shoulder and smile and change the subject at once. [2] She wanted nothing so much as to grovel and annihilate herself before these people, the only people in the world she admired because they were the only people she could not imitate. She could never compete with them, never. [3] The most ignorant, most self-complacent, ugliest dowager of them all bowled Nada over simply because—guess why!—she had never read Thomas Mann, had never heard the name, and gave not the slightest indication of regretting her loss. My poor mother … Perverse and selfish as she was, I never for an instant doubted that she was my mother. [4] It was my father I doubted. I kept waiting for another man to appear, not bounding into the room with that bulky, boyish, wet grin my father had but walking quite sedately and confidently in, taking over. Did that man, that phantom father, that real father ever appear? [5] I’ll deal with that in a later chapter.

Why do I think this pattern is basic to the story’s propulsive effect? Because it offers all three of what Wayne Booth identified as the “values” (or, as I think of them, the lines of desire) of narrative. Here’s his summary from The Rhetoric of Fiction:

The values which interest us, and which are thus available for technical manipulation in fiction, may be roughly divided into three kinds. (1) Intellectual or cognitive: We have, or can be made to have, strong intellectual curiosity about “the facts,” the true interpretation, the true reasons, the true origins, the true motives, or the truth about life itself. (2) Qualitative: We have, or can be made to have, a strong desire to see any pattern or form completed, or to experience a further development of qualities of any kind. We might call this kind “aesthetic,” if to do so did not suggest that a literary form using this interest was necessarily of more artistic value than one based on other interests. (3) Practical: We have, or can be made to have, a strong desire for the success or failure of those we love or hate, admire or detest; or we can be made to hope for or fear a change in the quality of a character.

I think the first part of Expensive People‘s characteristic paragraph structure activates the “qualitative” value. It is a step in the unfolding of the basically image-based structure of Oates’s scenes. When I say “image-based structure” I mean the kind of narrative unfolding where a scene is like a big painting, bursting with activity, and it is explored by a logic of ekphrasis rather than chronology: we look at this bit of the canvas, the relation between these elements, then the next bit, rather than seeing action unfold in time. With each of the opening sentences in this paragraph pattern, it’s as if we shift to another bit of the canvas, and that establishes an expectation of ekphrastic rhythm. Each new paragraph reinforces and satisfies the rhythm.

The second and third parts of the paragraph structure activate the “practical” value. We learn about what Richard thinks the people he is observing wanted and, by implication, what he wants, giving us things to hope for or against.

And finally, the fourth and fifth parts of the paragraph structure activate the “cognitive” value, teasing us with an ambiguous bit of foreshadowing, making us want to read on to know the truth.

This is very different than the standard mechanism for creating narrative tension. That mechanism is: showing a character in motion toward a goal, then obstructing them with painful obstacles. Most stories are just that, over and over. But here in this clever concatenation of a paragraph, we have all of narrative’s lines of desire activated through what is essentially musing on a static image. I think that’s cool.

(An even better instance of the same technique is Oates’s “The Woman in the Window,” which is a thriller of a short story rooted in ekphrastic description of an actual painting — “11 A.M.,” by Edward Hopper.)

I realize I didn’t say anything much about the themes, plot, or writing of Expensive People — about how it’s a sociological expose of suburban white middle class Americans, about how it’s the portrait of an artist as a bad mother, about how it’s the memoir of a minor character. There’s a lot going on in it worth writing about. My excuse is that I am presently obsessed with narrative structure and, this being my blog, I write about what I’m presently obsessed with!