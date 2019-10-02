When I worked as an orderly at an Arizona heart hospital, I heard more corpses fart than I’d care to mention. They do that, when you move them. Part of my job was to convey recently bagged bodies, usually from the ICU to a temporary morgue where they were stacked like frozen pizzas in a giant metal freezer. In the course of moving so many bodies I became intimately familiar with what we call “rigor mortis.” The death stiffness.

In fact, for a long time I associated the word “rigor” mostly with death. But when I got to graduate school “rigor” began to take on a different conceptual hue, and I became obsessed with it as a quality of thinking and writing. A good quality.

I chose not to pursue a post-doc or teaching position after I’d defended my dissertation in part because I saw that my impulse to play the game of academic preferment was, if anything, getting in the way of a rigor I desired. For a time I felt disillusioned by academia. (I’ve come back around, since my problem with it was myself, not it.)

Discovering a lack of rigor can be disillusioning. Crossers of aisles, lapsers from faiths, revisionists, prophets, dropouts, whistleblowers, those suspicious of science, medicine, law, government, and public morality each take up a stance of opposition in part because they suspect unrigor. They all hate hypocrisy, the classic form of moral laxity, the deligitimizing inconsistency of principle with action, rule with outcome: unrigor moralized.

But I wonder if institutions ought even to be expected to inculcate rigor by themselves. Can any activity be rigorous which merely adheres to the rules of an institution? More often than not, codification of an impulse seems to create loopholes to betray it.

I remember getting frustrated in grad school whenever I would research a philosophical problem and find scads of carefully parsed philosophical arguments which were clearly the frivolous upshot of early career desperation to publish something, anything. Sometimes I also felt that way about my own work. Arguments that amounted to filling a square in logical space just because it existed and was empty. Arguments made not because anybody would ever believe them, but just because. What could be less rigorous, and yet perfectly, dutifully academic?

But does the unrigor of much published philosophy mean universities — or more specifically academic philosophy — are self-contradictory or hopeless or bad? I don’t think so. There just isn’t an institutional form capable of forcing rigor upon its members. (Meanwhile the wonderful thing about the university is that for a researcher who elects to pursue rigor, the institution can be wonderfully accommodating. It doesn’t inculcate rigor necessarily; but it sure does support the pursuit of it. For some people.)

Yet almost all the most rigorous people I have met or heard of were unaffiliated weirdos whose principles put them outside normal institutions and ordinary careers. I think rigor is more attainable in a simple life — I mean a life with few parts. To be in a big institution necessarily complicates one’s life, multiplies its parts. Some people have very complicated lives — positions of responsibility, dependents, the struggle to survive — and yet choose to carve out a space of simplicity to develop a rigorous practice of some kind. It’s not impossible. But I suspect it’s harder.

I think of Spinoza, perhaps the most rigorous (or at least the most rigor-loving) philosopher in history, who chose to turn down an appointment at Heidelberg University to continue grinding the lenses whose dust would kill him.

*

Alongside the falsehood that institutions can be designed to reproduce rigor simply by establishing certain rules or methods is the falsehood that rigor only takes the form of certain recognizable constraints. Instead, I think rigor can take surprising forms. I think any practice faithful — in letter and spirit — to self-imposed constraints is, to that extent, rigorous. I guess if pressed to define rigor, that’s what I’d say.

*

I wanted to see who else was interested in rigor, so I used google scholar to see what sorts of highly cited texts had the word in their titles. I found three major groups for whom rigor appears to have become a major concept. The first, unsurprisingly, was mathematicians (is “mathematical rigor” the ur-form of this concept?); the second, medical researchers, particularly in journals about nursing; the third, educators, among whom there is a lively conversation about rigor in the classroom. For the nurses, rigor seems to have a lot to do with reproducibility of research. For the educators, rigor has to do with making pedagogy sufficiently challenging. The educators reminded me of personal trainers keen to make sure the people they are coaching really exert themselves to their limit, to reap the largest rewards from their time at the gym.

It’s interesting to me how the concept of rigor declines in precision between each discipline. Mathematicians mean something very precise and objective by rigor; nurses mean something a little vaguer, to the degree that the concept’s definition is up for debate (I found an interesting article from 1991, arguing that rigor in medical research needed to be redefined); and educators mean something rather vague, which they are constantly having to distinguish from near synonyms like difficulty.

But in each case, rigor is understood as the quality of an act or artifact — of the outcome of research or thinking, or the act of research, or the act of teaching — which makes it maximally dependable, useful, and to that degree admirable.

*

The other thing I found on Google Scholar was that comparing rigor to rigor mortis is irresistible. So many scholarly articles use that as their title: “rigor or rigor mortis?”

One way I try to be rigorous as a writer is by avoiding cliches of language and of thought. Clearly, I fail often.

*

What else, I wonder, does rigor look like in writing?

Oulipo seems like an obvious example of rigor in writing. Prima facie, writing according to private rules about form fits what I have been describing — an elective set of constraints loyally abided by. But I think that’s a shallow answer — meaning no disrespect to Oulipo — and that rigorous writing at its most interesting is about something less mechanical, something more profoundly difficult.

Lately I have been reading Kate Zambreno’s Appendix Project and Screen Tests. I think she is a tremendously rigorous writer, even if the form that rigor takes is often the fragment, the self-reflexive complaint, the spiral around her self-described “obsessions,” the ambivalence about self-promotion, the affinity for gestures of renunciation, the honesty about pettiness. Somtimes it can be annoying, or seem silly, but I remain interested because it remains rigorous. I respect her rigor.

The way Zambreno puts it, often, is that in a society obsessed with success, she is obsessed with failure. Her deeply interesting work is a rigorous meditation on failure.

*

Many people seem to hate when an artist, critic, or laborer of any kind expresses their personal avocation for rigor by sharing a list of rules. They react with approximately the disgust they would have if a corpse had farted on them.

“How dare you suggest everyone is alike?”

“How dare you universalize from your own experience?”

“Just because this works for you, doesn’t mean it applies to anybody else.”

But the existence of a rule in one person’s life is not intended as universal unless they explicitly say so; rather the opposite: it seems foolish to take any rule as universal unless it is explicitly stated to be universal. Given how many more hypothetical than categorical imperatives there are, why do we always assume a sentence in the form of a command is intended to apply in all times and places and to all people?

I suppose the difficulty arises because these rules are usually the response to someone asking for advice. All anyone can do in that situation is state what worked for them. I wish we could stop harping on the non-universalizability of rules. It’s approaching the universal-rule-in-need-of-debunking itself.

In my own very weak and minor pursuit of rigor, I sometimes make rules for myself. For example: I try to write every day.

It’s a rule I have in part because I do believe I am more likely to write good words some days if I write some words every day, but also because I like the rigor of it, in itself. It feels wholesome and grounding. It gives me something to be proud of about myself from day to day in the welter of my all too frequent self-disgust — not by contrast to how regularly or irregularly other people write, but by contrast to my own laziness and inclination not to write.

Like every stated form of rigor, even my small rule has been known to receive the corpse fart treatment. I have been told I don’t understand the necessity of self-care, or that by letting it be known I have this rule for myself I am creating an oppressive environment for those who cannot write every day, or that by espousing this rule I am implying that “real” writers write every day. (I don’t mean to imply that last thing at all, by the way.)

This confuses me because when I hear their onerous personal rules, I don’t feel oppressed by the athletes who work out for hours a day and train their bodies to do things of which I am genetically incapable, nor the musicians who practice all the time to produce one perfect performance, nor the aesthetes who train their palates, their eyes, ears, and noses to discern subtle sensuous differences I cannot access. Nor do I begrudge the rigor of vegans or celibates or those who have taken vows of poverty or forego sleep or who sacrifice their strength for other people or endure incarceration for their beliefs or inconvenience themselves to reduce their carbon footprint.

Vegetarianism is a rigor that seems to inspire particular anger and disdain. It is perceived to be somehow narcissistic. But I wonder how often do truly rigorous people abide by their self-imposed constraints simply because they want to look good? The only kind of rigor that really deserves scorn, I’d suggest, is unrigorous rigor: that is, the claim to be rigorous, while secretly not being rigorous.

(Of course there is also another reason people despise certain types of rigor: if we feel a rigor we find onerous is based on an ethical claim — such as that you shouldn’t eat beef because the cattle industry is one major reason for our ongoing climate catastrophe — we feel called out and personally shamed by the other person’s rigor. Maybe we should.)

*

What is universally true about rigorous people is that they interest me. When I am rigorous, even in my small way, I feel more interesting to myself.

Why is rigor interesting?

Perhaps because rigor implies a loyalty to something outside the self, a loyalty strong enough that the rigorous person is prepared to suffer to remain faithful. A rigorous writer or thinker, in particular, seems a wonderful, interesting thing to me, because they subordinate their desire for what is popular or easy to their sincere belief that a certain manner or method of proceeding will bring them closer to an ideal.

*

“Rigor” and “rigid” come from the same Latin root, which means, of course, stiff. But one word is a term of approbation; the other, disapprobation. Rigorous thinking is good; rigid thinking is bad.

Whatever it is about rigor that I admire, it must live in that shade of difference from rigidity.

It’s a different kind of stiff.